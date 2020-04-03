Behind The Scenes: STAND TOGETHER, A Short Film On Female Solidarity

#EachForEqual is the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day. With the support of Samsung, KOSÉ and Fossil, we spoke up for equality – and female solidarity – through visual storytelling and participation.

Five interactive walls were set up at Pavilion KL – each with an empowering and inspiring message. Be it quotes from iconic women, motivational sayings, me-time tips, or surveys revealing insights into current mindsets and lifestyles – each sought to engage and provoke conversations.

Besides the walls, our publisher, Blu Inc Media, produced a powerful, no-dialogue short film: STAND TOGETHER. Shot entirely with the Samsung Galaxy S20, a smartphone with superior camera and video features, the 3-minute film highlights the impact of women standing up for each other and for themselves.

Here’s a look behind the scenes, including interviews with the main actresses: Sharifah Sakinah, Sangeeta Krishnasamy and Jasmine Suraya Chin.

This video was also filmed with the Samsung Galaxy S20!

Here’s the full short film: