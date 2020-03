Apa Selebriti Malaysia Buat Sewaktu #RMO

View this post on Instagram

Yong and Yeop said they miss school. They miss their aunties. They miss their school mates. But they do understand that there is a virus out there and they have to #stayathome. They understand that there are extraordinary heroes and sheroes out there trying to fight “the naughty and nasty virus” to keep us all safe. Thank you @thechildrenshousemalaysia for provided them their home school work. They love it, and hope I’m doing well helping them with it. Much respect and love to the teachers for the education, teachings, love and care you provide to our children in school. And still doing so even though we have to stay at home.