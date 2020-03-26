How To Keep Your Home Clean and Safe From Pollutants

Now that we’re spending almost all of our hours at home due to the Movement Control Order aimed at flattening the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s best to know more about indoor pollution and what we can do to keep our homes safe and clean. We spoke to the Malaysian Soceity of Allergy and Immunology (MSAI) president Dr Amir Hamzah Abdul Latiff and Nippon Paint Malaysia group general manager, Gladys Goh on this topic, and here’s what they told us.
What is considered as indoor pollution?
Indoor pollution occurs when pollutants such as gases and particles contaminate the indoor air. According to World Health Organization, approximately 4.2 million people a year die from the exposure to indoor air pollution, caused by pollutants such as radon, carbon monoxide, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) e.g. formaldehyde.