A FREE Webinar To Prepare For Life After Covid-19

Never did we think we would live to see a pandemic the magnitude of which is currently sweeping through the world. Not in our lifetime, at least.
What we deemed as normal before the Movement Control Order came into being may never return. What then can we expect, and how can we prepare for what’s coming?
You will discover the answers to these questions from one of the biggest FREE webinars organised by Blu Inc Media Sdn Bhd, Comfori Sdn Bhd & REI Group!
Life After Covid-19: Preparing for the “New Normal”
Date: Monday, April 27
Time: 2.00pm – 4pm via ZOOM
Who should attend:
- Working professionals
- Business leaders
- Entrepreneurs/ Start-ups
- Potential new business owners
Register now!
Seats are complimentary and on a first-come, first-served basis! Click here to register.
Topics
- The Great Lockdown: Is it all Doom & Gloom?
We are in times with no precedent, and a new world is in the making. What can we expect in the coming 6, 12, 18 months economy-wise? What will this mean for our jobs?
- Get Future – Ready
We need to refresh and re-learn to avoid becoming expendable. Future-skill yourself with digital transformation and learn how not to get cut-off in the new reality.
- The Future for Businesses and Entrepreneurs
Being comfortable with discomfort is going to be the new way forward for businesses and for entrepreneurs to bring their ventures to the next level. Learn how to get future-ready and be a winner
- Communicate Your Personal Brand and Intentions
Market yourself after Covid-19 knowing what you want to say. Job-seekers and would-be entrepreneurs, learn how to put your message out to the world while staying authentic and focused.
- Mind Over Matter
How to improve your relationships with colleagues, family and friends, nourish your life and find a balance. Whether you are unemployed or employed, you must train yourself now to feel valuable and productive later.