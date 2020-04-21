A FREE Webinar To Prepare For Life After Covid-19

Never did we think we would live to see a pandemic the magnitude of which is currently sweeping through the world. Not in our lifetime, at least.

What we deemed as normal before the Movement Control Order came into being may never return. What then can we expect, and how can we prepare for what’s coming?

You will discover the answers to these questions from one of the biggest FREE webinars organised by Blu Inc Media Sdn Bhd, Comfori Sdn Bhd & REI Group!

Life After Covid-19: Preparing for the “New Normal”

Date: Monday, April 27

Time: 2.00pm – 4pm via ZOOM

Who should attend:

Working professionals Business leaders Entrepreneurs/ Start-ups Potential new business owners

Register now!

Seats are complimentary and on a first-come, first-served basis! Click here to register.