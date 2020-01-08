7 Times Kindness Won At This Year’s Golden Globes

The 2020 Golden Globes made history more than once. For the very first time, a woman of Asian descent was named best actress (congrats, Awkwafina!). In another win for Asia, Parasite made its mark as the first South Korean flick to be awarded Best Foreign Film.

READ: 3 Reasons To Watch Parasite and The Farewell

However, the biggest winner of the night was the kindness movement – and its push for greater sustainability. Here are 7 moments where being kind sparkled under the bright lights.

1. The meat-free dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vegan Set (@veganset) on Jan 3, 2020 at 12:38am PST

In a nod to climate change awareness, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association served an all-vegan menu at the pre-dinner. Prepared by Matthew Morgan, executive chef at the Beverly Hilton, ⁣guests dined on the likes of chilled golden beet soup, king oyster mushrooms, roasted baby Brussels sprouts, globe carrots, and pea tendrils.⁣ Steps were also taken to reduce plastic waste at the event.

2. Ellen DeGeneres receiving the Carol Burnett award

The achievement award was presented to Ellen in recognition of her contributions to television. Well-known for her generosity and humour, the multi-hyphenate star summed up her career in one sentence: “All I ever want to do is make people feel better and laugh.”

3. Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech

When collecting his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, the kindness advocate made time to mention: “Hey! If you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it.”

4. Charlize Theron thanking Tom Hanks

When presenting the Cecil B. DeMille Award to Tom, Charlize paid homage to his reputation as one of Hollywood’s nicest men. She mentioned how he gave her five extra minutes to overcome a panic attack, during the audition for That Thing You Do!, which she went on to ace. This act of kindness gave her the confidence and support to take on more challenging roles.

5. Joaquin Pheonix vowing to wear the same tux throughout award season

This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you… x Stella#JoaquinPhoenix #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ymbkl78ecN — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) January 6, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix, who won an award for his role in Joker, got serious about waste when he pledged to wear only one custom-made tuxedo to all the award shows this season. The designer he joined forces with is Stella McCartney, who’s no stranger to green fashion.

In his acceptance speech, Joaquin voiced his gratitude to organizers for “making tonight plant-based”, and also urged other celebrities to make changes and sacrifices in their lives, with regards to climate change.

6. Troian Bellisario wearing half her wedding dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Jan 5, 2020 at 11:30pm PST

The Where’d You Go Bernadette actress demonstrated the merits of a two-piece bridal outfit – by re-purposing half of it for an after-party. To dress down the look, she paired her versatile Cortana Bridal skirt with a tank top instead of the sheer, long-sleeved top she wore to her nuptials.

7. Phoebe Waller-Bridge raising money for Australia

Looking stunning in a sparkly couture suit by Australian design house Ralph & Russo, the Fleabag creator shared that her outfit would go towards a good cause. “We’re going to auction it and the money that is raised from it will go towards relief in Australia. It’s a beautiful idea from the team, so I’m really excited to be a part of that.”