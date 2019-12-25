7 Foods To Boost His Sperm Count

Testosterone plays a vital role in the libido for men but you may be thinking what does my husband’s hormone levels have to do with me? Well, we have news for you! Testosterone is a major sex hormone for dudes and affects your hubby’s sex drive and sperm count.

If things are feeling a little lackluster in the bedroom or if you’re trying for baby one, two or three, you can try turning to specific foods in a bid to shake things up. What are some essential food that can boost one’s testosterone level? How can men benefit from these?

Dr Muhd Taufiq Rashid, resident doctor at DTAP Clinic at Somerset, is a GP with over 10 years of clinical experience, consulting on sexual and reproductive health, anti-aging, weight control and healthy lifestyles.

He gave us some tips on what men can eat to boost their testosterone levels so you both can enjoy a better sex life today:

Oysters

Oysters are well known aphrodisiacs. It’s also a good source of zinc. Zinc helps to boost your testosterone naturally.

Pomegranate

This superfood has a lot of health benefits. Other than boosting testosterone, it also helps to reduce blood pressure, improve circulation and improve sperm quality. It may not be cheap but it’s worth it.

Tuna

Tuna is a good source of protein. On top of that it is also a great source of vitamin D, which helps to booth testosterone naturally. Other than tuna, other deep sea fish like Salmon and Mackerel are also good sources of Vitamin D.

Egg Yolks

Egg yolks may have gotten a bad rep for cholesterol. However, the cholesterol from eff yolk is a precursor to testosterone in out bodies so it’s very good to consume when looking to boost testosterone levels. Do eat in moderation though as you wouldn’t want your cholesterol levels to skyrocket too high.

Shellfish

Also notorious for increasing blood cholesterol, shellfish and crustaceans have high levels of zinc. Zinc as we said previously is a very effective natural testosterone booster.

Beef

Different cuts of beef has different benefits when it comes to boosting testosterone. Beef liver is high in Vitamin D, while ground beef is high in Zinc. Both are beneficial in increasing testosterone in the body.

Milk

Milk is a great source of Vitamin D, protein and calcium. Whichever of these foods you choose, do remember to take them in moderation. Always supplement with a healthy lifestyle and speak to your local doctor to see if what you’re doing is enough.