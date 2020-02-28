5 Ways To Gear Yourself Up For A Mid-Career Switch

At one point or another you may have found yourself thinking about a mid-career switch. Maybe you want a new environment, a new experience or a new lifestyle — but you tell yourself not to be silly, trading years of hard work just for something… new. Midlife crises are normal, you think — but not all of them result in a mid-career switch.
True, there are indeed many career-switch cons — but choosing what you truly want for yourself is never wrong or impossible. In fact, you might find it helpful to know that there are ways in which you can make the switch easier, without jumping in head first.
Keep in mind that, like many things, learning to be smart about it can heavily improve your chances of success instead of jeopardizing your career!
Plan well
As the saying goes, those who fail to plan are planning to fail. While this is not true in every case, planning beforehand can get you a long way. Better be sure than sorry, right?
So how exactly do plan for a mid-career reinvention? By going back to the basics. Grab a pen and paper, and write down all the facts:
- Is money a big factor? If not, then there is more room for you to take bigger risks. Otherwise, maybe you will have to take things slowly, step by step.
- When are you planning to retire? If you have a decade and more ahead of you, then you can be more flexible on your reinvention and can make bigger changes. If you only have a few more years before retirement, consider opting for a smaller reinvention.
- Do you have a lot of resources? What kind of resources do you have?
Based on your answers to questions like these, you should be able to create a timeline. This timeline should serve not only as your schedule but as a reminder of your goals. Set a deadline for each goal/task, and reward yourself with little somethings whenever you cross a certain number off the list. Such habits help boost your motivation and determination to face the other tasks ahead.