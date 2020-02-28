5 Ways To Gear Yourself Up For A Mid-Career Switch

At one point or another you may have found yourself thinking about a mid-career switch. Maybe you want a new environment, a new experience or a new lifestyle — but you tell yourself not to be silly, trading years of hard work just for something… new. Midlife crises are normal, you think — but not all of them result in a mid-career switch.

True, there are indeed many career-switch cons — but choosing what you truly want for yourself is never wrong or impossible. In fact, you might find it helpful to know that there are ways in which you can make the switch easier, without jumping in head first.

Keep in mind that, like many things, learning to be smart about it can heavily improve your chances of success instead of jeopardizing your career!