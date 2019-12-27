5 Ways to Avoid Food Waste and Help the Planet

The Importance of Environmentally-Friendly Choices

Since 1957 Malaysia, along with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), has supported the country’s National Save Food Network drive to reduce food waste and post-harvest losses. Additionally, the FAO reports that an estimated one-third, or about 1.3 billion tons, of all food produced globally is lost or goes to waste, which contributes to global food insecurity.

It is a harsh reality to consider, but this privilege can also inspire us to make more conscious eating choices.

A recent survey conducted by Herbalife Nutrition around plant-based diets showed that 40% of respondents’ food choices were driven by a desire to be more environmentally-friendly. Reducing food waste is a simple, added bonus that can have a great effect.