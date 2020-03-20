5 Easy Ways To Improve Your Well-being At Home

Sometimes, even the smallest things can get on our nerves, and we might not be able to pinpoint why. Over time, these little things add up and take a toll on our personal well-being. This is why it’s really important that we take care of our mind, body and soul. Only when we’re happy and fulfilled, do we give our best to those around us.

According to a 2015 National Health and Morbidity Survey, nearly 30% of Malaysians suffer from mental health issues as a result of stress and depression. With that in mind, let’s explore 5 (easy) ways to live a more physically, emotionally and spiritually balanced life.

Get sufficient sleep

Sleeping is just as important as eating or breathing. A good night’s sleep keeps us functioning throughout the day. But far too often, it’s the first thing that working adults compromise. Scientists have also linked a lack of sleep to poor mental and physical health – so if you have trouble hitting the hay, try these simple steps to improve your sleeping habits.