5 e-learning Websites with Online Courses for Self-Improvement

During this time of the MCO some of us have more time to ourselves now. And for these lucky ones, chances are, you’ve probably tried out all the trending pantry recipes and are re-watching your favourite movie for the eighth time. We are all in dire need to banish boredom and we know you are looking to spend your time doing things that are more productive.

Remember all the cooking workshops and language classes you wanted to sign up but were so busy that you completely forget about it? There’s never been a better time than now to skill up.

Duolingo

Bonjour, arigatō or adiós – at some point in your life, you’ve probably wished you’d learned a foreign language, especially when you are watching your favourite Korean drama or on a vacation in Europe. With the use of flashcards and quizzes, Duolingo drills you on picking up new words, phrases and short sentences. Furthermore, completing a daily short goal will only take less than 20 minutes a day. If you fear that you might lose track, install the mobile version and it will send you reminders every now and then. However, if you are looking to master a language and be fluent like a native, frankly, it won’t be enough but it sure is a good start for beginners.