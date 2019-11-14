4 Up-and-Coming Local Female Artists You Should Know About

Redefining female artist in the art world, ‘KL: The Future Is Female’ is an exhibition that puts the spotlight on 15 female artists, both local and international. The featured artworks are not only challenging the status quo, but also driving trends in the world of contemporary art. Among these playful, radical and strong artworks, we spotted some interesting pieces by 4 up-and-coming Malaysian artists.
Exhibition details:
TAKSU Galleries, 17 Jalan Pawang, Datuk Keramat, 54000 Kuala Lumpur
Nearest train stations:
1) LRT Dato Keramat Station — Kelana Jaya Line
2) LRT Jelatek Station — Kelana Jaya Line
Date: 31 October 2019 to 23 November 2019
Time: Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 6 pm
Agnes Lau
Agnes is a multidisciplinary artist who enjoys creating artworks with a variety of medium and materials. Most of her work involves a repetitive action of drawing dots and lines, which allows the audience to indulge in a calm and peaceful state of mind amidst the chaos. Her work has been exhibited by several local galleries such as TAKSU Galleries, G13 Gallery, National Art Gallery and more. She also had her first solo exhibition ‘dot dot dot line line line’ at TAKSU Galleries in early 2019.