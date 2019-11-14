4 Up-and-Coming Local Female Artists You Should Know About

Agnes Lau

Agnes is a multidisciplinary artist who enjoys creating artworks with a variety of medium and materials. Most of her work involves a repetitive action of drawing dots and lines, which allows the audience to indulge in a calm and peaceful state of mind amidst the chaos. Her work has been exhibited by several local galleries such as TAKSU Galleries, G13 Gallery, National Art Gallery and more. She also had her first solo exhibition ‘dot dot dot line line line’ at TAKSU Galleries in early 2019.