3 Tips On Picking Tech That Lets You Work From Home Productively

During this Movement Control Order (MCO), working from home is the new norm and we’re expected to stay productive. But for many of us, our home – and the technology within it – needs adjustments to accommodate our new working arrangement.

These tips will guide you towards activating your best performance, anywhere at home – from porch to the kitchen table – with little to no constraints at all.

1. Look for long battery life

The most comfortable seat at home may not be near power outlets. A laptop with longer battery life helps you maintain productivity, without having to pull a cable from one end to another of your house. Not only is this rather unsightly, someone may end up tripping on it. Definitely a no in homes with the elderly or small kids!