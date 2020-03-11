Navigation

10 Signs He’s A Womaniser And What You Should Do About It

Apparently Britney Spears can spot them a mile away, but not all of us know when we have a womaniser on our hands. Here are the signs to look out for.
March 11, 2020
By Women's Weekly

Is your husband the charming, witty and attentive type? And is that how he acts with his gal pals too?Perhaps its time to figure out if he’s actually cheating on you, or he’s just being a charmer.

Here are 10 signs that your spouse could be a womaniser:

He’s too friendly on Facebook

If your husband’s FB page is littered with comments like, “OMG I miss you!” or, “When are we hanging out?” then be very, very wary. Also, keep an eye out for a whole bunch of new “friends”, whose display pictures involve half-naked girls. Sure, it might just mean he has a bunch of innocent friends that dress sexily. But it’s more likely that you’re married to a womaniser.

Text by bauersyndication.com.au and womensweekly.com.sg

