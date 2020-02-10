10 Inspiring Asians Like Parasite’s Bong Joon-Ho Who Have Had Success At The Oscars

The Oscars haven’t always been known for their inclusivity (remember when #OscarsSoWhite was trending a few years ago?) and while the voting body have tried to remedy their past wrongs, recognition for Asian and Asian American creatives is still sorely missing.

Since 2016, the share of voting members who are people of colour has doubled but the fact remains that Asian representation in the US film industry is woefully lacking whether on-screen, behind the camera or in the editing room.

There are a handful of Asian directors, actors and creatives that have broken the mold and achieved success at the Academy Awards despite the barriers to entry. In a bid to get more traction for Asian people in the field, we list out these inspiring individuals below:

Bong Joon-Ho

The South Korean director’s film, Parasite, has made waves this Oscars season with its genre-bending plot twists and just stellar storytelling. For his efforts, Joon-ho picked up six nominations and won four accolades for Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Picture – a historic first for a South Korean film.