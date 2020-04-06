Your Stay-Home Skincare Checklist

Working from home, with no plans and parties to attend. For most of us, our daily schedule sure looks a lot different now. While we adapt to the ‘new lifestyle’, our skin is finally able to take a breather from makeup and pollution. Is this license, however, to take shortcuts with skincare? Is it okay to not wear SPF? Here’s a step-by-step skincare checklist to cover all bases.

Cleanse your face

Yes, you’re not out and about. But you’ll still have to wash your face – at least once a day – as dust, dirt, sweat and oil still builds up on your skin. Keep your usual cleanser, or go for one that is gentler. Kayman Beauty, a local beauty brand, suggests a cleanser containing activated charcoal to cleanse skin, unclog pores and remove impurities. As for those whose skin is on the drier side, look for a liquid cleanser containing honey for an extra boost of moisture. Always remember to wash your hands thoroughly first before starting your routine.