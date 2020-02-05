Navigation

What You Need To Detox Your Scalp

We often forget to give proper care to our scalp, which is where healthy hair begins.
Fashion & Beauty
Women's Weekly
February 5, 2020
By Eena Houzyama

Scalp care should never be left out. With pollution, styling products and dry shampoo leaving behind residue even post-shower, your scalp is in need of a good detox. Here are the products that will get the job done.

WHY:

Among other things, mousse, powder, and hairspray will clog up hair follicles over time, limiting the growth of new strands. Besides hair loss, build-up is also linked to scalp irritation and imbalance, dandruff, growth of odour-causing bacteria, itchiness, eczema, and psoriasis.

WHEN:

Do a detox at least once a week if you regularly use dry shampoo or styling products. When your scalp is well taken care of, you’ll enjoy healthier – and shinier – hair!

 

Scalp Revival Exfoliating Shampoo_White

Briogeo Scalp Revival Shampoo, RM185 Unlike your average shampoo, this has vegetable-derived micro-exfoliators to remove dead skin cells and product build-up to support a clean, balanced, and healthy scalp. Besides charcoal and coconut oil, it also contains panthenol: a super ingredient that strengthens hair roots and shafts.

Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo RM199

Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo, RM199 for 100ml This hard worker will sort out your problems with dandruff and scalp irritation thanks to powerhouse ingredients including piroctone olamine and climbazole. Be sure to really massage it in when shampooing!

RYO Scalp Deep Cleansing Rinse RM48

Ryo Scalp Deep Cleansing Conditioner, RM48 Formulated based on traditional Korean remedies, the fermented mint in this removes excess sebum while imparting a cooling sensation.

Petal Fresh Follicle Stimulator

Petal Fresh Follicle Stimulator Serum, price unavailable A fix for thinning hair, this serum helps to promote circulation, amplify texture, and deeply nourish thanks to the presence of biotin-B, caffeine, and peptides.

IGK Trust Issues

IGK Trust Issues Instant Scalp Rebalancing Treatment, RM140 Non-greasy and infused with natural astringents to relieve dryness and itching, it also moisturises instantly and over time.

LBP_Shampoo_Radical Refresher (Tea Tree Oil & Vetiver)

Love Beauty and Planet Radical Refresher, RM25.60 Infused with Australian tea tree oil and woody vetiver, this naturally revitalizes and refreshes lackluster hair. Psst: it’s also vegan!

OGX Pomegranate Ginger-Conditioner

OGX Pomegranate & Ginger, RM47.48 Formulated without sulphate, it’s suitable for those with colour-treated hair as it won’t strip away the dye. It also has ginger to remedy dandruff, and pomegranate to promote hair growth.

More Related Stories