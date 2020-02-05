What You Need To Detox Your Scalp

Scalp care should never be left out. With pollution, styling products and dry shampoo leaving behind residue even post-shower, your scalp is in need of a good detox. Here are the products that will get the job done.

WHY:

Among other things, mousse, powder, and hairspray will clog up hair follicles over time, limiting the growth of new strands. Besides hair loss, build-up is also linked to scalp irritation and imbalance, dandruff, growth of odour-causing bacteria, itchiness, eczema, and psoriasis.

WHEN:

Do a detox at least once a week if you regularly use dry shampoo or styling products. When your scalp is well taken care of, you’ll enjoy healthier – and shinier – hair!