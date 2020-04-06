What Fashion Brands Are Doing To Fight COVID-19

Fashion houses all around the world are contributing back to society by joining the fight against COVID-19. Many hospitals lack sufficient and proper protective gear, with healthcare professionals working around the clock to treat patients and flatten the curve.

Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, widely known as LVMH, made headlines for making hand sanitisers in its perfume and cosmetics facilities, and distributing these to health authorities in France for free. The conglomerate has also promised to donate 40 million face masks.

Here are what other fashion brands are doing to help.