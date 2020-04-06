What Fashion Brands Are Doing To Fight COVID-19

Fashion houses all around the world are contributing back to society by joining the fight against COVID-19. Many hospitals lack sufficient and proper protective gear, with healthcare professionals working around the clock to treat patients and flatten the curve.
Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, widely known as LVMH, made headlines for making hand sanitisers in its perfume and cosmetics facilities, and distributing these to health authorities in France for free. The conglomerate has also promised to donate 40 million face masks.
Here are what other fashion brands are doing to help.
CAPRI HOLDINGS
The global fashion luxury group’s brands and their founders are donating more than $3 million collectively in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.
In New York, the Michael Kors brand will donate $1 million to support local relief efforts. In addition, founder Michael Kors and John Idol will make personal contributions of an additional $1 million towards these efforts. The combined $2 million will support emergency patient care, financial relief to front-line medical staff, and related clinical and diagnostic research. It will also fund food deliveries to those living with serious illnesses, and provide financial relief for small businesses in the fashion community affected by the pandemic.
In Milan, Versace is donating a total of $500,000 to support local efforts in response to the pandemic. This is in addition to the ¥1 million that Versace donated in February to support the Chinese Red Cross Foundation. Over in London, Jimmy Choo will donate $500,000 to support relief efforts both in the brand’s home country of the United Kingdom and also globally.
BURBERRY
The brand is retooling its trench coat factory in Castleford, Yorkshire, to make non-surgical gowns and masks for patients and medical staff. It’s also funding research into a single-dose vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, which is on course to begin human trials very soon. Charities including FareShare and The Felix Project, dedicated to tackling food poverty across the UK, will also be recipients of funding.
PRADA
Prada is producing 80,000 medical overalls and 110,000 masks. These will be allocated to healthcare personnel, upon a request from the Tuscany region.
KERING
This French luxury giant — home to Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga — has taken the effort to produce more than one million masks and 50,000 medical overalls in Italy, through Gucci. Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will also follow suit once given approval from the authorities.
GIORGIO ARMANI
The iconic fashion designer has donated more than a million euros through his company to hospitals in Italy. The sum will be distributed among four hospitals: three in Milan, and the Spallanzani hospital in Rome.