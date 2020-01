We’ve seen Vivy Yusof tease us on her Instagram about a new product to be released under dUCK cosmetics and finally today we find out all about Triple Treat Lip Trio! So, what exactly is it? What we’ve learnt is that the Triple Treat Lip Trip is an innovative hybrid of lipstick, lip gloss and lip cream. Infused with essential oils such as sunflower seed oil, argan oil, shead butter and vitamin E, it is said to give your lips a boost of hydration aside from the subtle yummy smell of bubblegum.