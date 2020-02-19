Navigation

Understanding the 5I’s of Eczema

Find out what an expert says about this skin condition!
This article first appeared in Her World January 2019 issue.
February 19, 2020
By Nadhirah Othman

Are you one of those people (me included!) that struggles with eczema? Our writer speaks to Dr Peter Ch’ng, consultant dermatologist at Gleneagles Hospital and Peter Ch’ng Clinic, and gets to the bottom of how you can manage one of the most talked-about skin conditions.

INHERITANCE

Since eczema patients have dry skin, the first aim would be tackling dryness. It’s important to include bath gel in your routine, followed by a moisturiser that doesn’t contain any fragrance and preservatives. Skincare products should be non-comedogenic as well.

