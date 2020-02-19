Understanding the 5I’s of Eczema

Are you one of those people (me included!) that struggles with eczema? Our writer speaks to Dr Peter Ch’ng, consultant dermatologist at Gleneagles Hospital and Peter Ch’ng Clinic, and gets to the bottom of how you can manage one of the most talked-about skin conditions.
INHERITANCE
Since eczema patients have dry skin, the first aim would be tackling dryness. It’s important to include bath gel in your routine, followed by a moisturiser that doesn’t contain any fragrance and preservatives. Skincare products should be non-comedogenic as well.