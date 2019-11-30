Navigation

A Timeless Piece For Your Day-To-Day Affairs

Find out why the Bonia BNB10533 is an instant classic!
Fashion & Beauty
Her World
November 30, 2019
By Nadhirah Othman

Looking for a watch for a lady in your life, or perhaps for yourself? Look no further. Affordable, yet exuding a luxe vibe, this is a timepiece that captures attention.

The Bonia BNB10533 comes in four colour combinations

The Bonia BNB10533 offers a classic design with its round case. Encircling the dial is a coloured bezel, with four prominent Swarovski crystals at each cardinal position. Each watch has a diameter of 42mm, with the case and bracelet made of solid stainless steel – perfect for those with a wider wrist!

The watch is also powered by high-quality, accurate and robust Japanese quartz movements; water-resistant up to 50 metres. And like other Bonia watches, the BNB10533 sports a perfectly transparent sapphire crystal. The bracelet has a unique design, ending in a comfortable double-butterfly clasp as its links are embellished with a unique rope-like design.

The thin and sleek design gives it a sophisticated look

The Bonia BNB10533 is available in four different colourways: rose gold/blue, silver/blue, silver/rose gold, and rose gold/black. These watches are priced at RM798 to RM868.

 

BONIA timepieces are available at Solar Time retail shops and all fine watch retailers nationwide. Visit www.solartime.com for more information.

