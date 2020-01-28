These 10 Local Designer Brands Are Surprisingly Affordable!

Are you looking to own a piece or two from a designer brand? Big, international brands such as Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton are all very desirable… but extremely expensive to purchase. A single item may even cost the equivalent of a month’s salary!
There is an alternative for the style-conscious woman who values a good bargain. You’ll be pleasantly surprised at how beautifully made and affordable local designer brands can be. We’ve got our eyes on these names:
Laguna Sydney
Laguna Sydney is all about simple styles with a bohemian look. Inspired by a carefree vibe, it’s chic yet stylishly urban at the same time. The brainchild of Malaysian designer Yong Tiong Tan, the brand was launched in Sydney in 2015. You’ll find a lot of flowy silhouettes infused with light fabrics and Asian elements, making it a wonderfully gorgeous retail stop for vacation looks. Laguna Sydney prices start from RM190 and above, and you can purchase the brand on various sites including Shoppr and FashionValet.com.