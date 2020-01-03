The Basics Of Tailoring Every Working Woman Should Know

3 Fs To Look Out For

1. Fit

Needless to say, fit is a critical part about tailoring. When you’re getting something made for you, it needs to fit comfortably. With most tailors, you’ll be fitted into a “trial” piece in a process called basted fittings. Use this chance to walk, sit, run or jump, so you have an idea on how your final piece will feel, and what changes should be made.

2. Function

Obviously, you wouldn’t want to let your newly-made item gather dust in your closet. To ensure you get the most wear out of your dollar, consider your lifestyle habits and how this clothing article can serve it. Should it be smart casual, or business formal? How many pockets do you want? What about buttons – dressier or subtler versions?

3. Fabric

Fabrics don’t just set the final price you’ll be paying, it also plays a key part in your satisfaction with the finished product. Before deciding on a material, ask yourself if it’s suitable for the climate you’re in, what you’ll be wearing it to, and how tedious the care process is.