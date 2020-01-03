The Basics Of Tailoring Every Working Woman Should Know

If you’re used to buying clothes off the rack, you would know the pain of having clothing that stick too close to your skin or on the other end, hang more loosely than they’re supposed to. It’s these details that contribute to your overall impression, especially at work, which is why choosing the right fit is essential to portraying a clean and professional image.
Of course, this is easier said than done and we often end up overlooking factors we think don’t matter. Having to choose between wool and wool blends or one or two pockets can be tricky if you don’t know what you’re looking out for. To help you out, we’ve compiled a quick yet comprehensive guide to tailoring.
3 Fs To Look Out For
1. Fit
Needless to say, fit is a critical part about tailoring. When you’re getting something made for you, it needs to fit comfortably. With most tailors, you’ll be fitted into a “trial” piece in a process called basted fittings. Use this chance to walk, sit, run or jump, so you have an idea on how your final piece will feel, and what changes should be made.
2. Function
Obviously, you wouldn’t want to let your newly-made item gather dust in your closet. To ensure you get the most wear out of your dollar, consider your lifestyle habits and how this clothing article can serve it. Should it be smart casual, or business formal? How many pockets do you want? What about buttons – dressier or subtler versions?
3. Fabric
Fabrics don’t just set the final price you’ll be paying, it also plays a key part in your satisfaction with the finished product. Before deciding on a material, ask yourself if it’s suitable for the climate you’re in, what you’ll be wearing it to, and how tedious the care process is.