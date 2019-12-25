Navigation

Places You Can Escape To For Relaxation

Break away from the hectic pace of city life as you renew your body, mind and soul at the region’s best known spas.
This first appeared in Her World Malaysia Sept & Oct 2019.
December 25, 2019
By Stephanie De Souza

Make your sojourn an indulgent one at these resort spas located in Southeast Asia’s most scenic travel destinations. Take your pick from luxurious facials, to nourishing hair and body treatments. It’s time to unplug your gadgets, fl oat away from the cares of the world under the therapist’s skilful touch, and emerge energised and renewed inside out.

Tropical heaven at Pangkor Laut Island Resort, Malaysia

Give your hair the intensive care it deserves with Ikal Mayang, a ritual that’s part of the Hair Cream Bath offered at Pangkor Laut Island Resort Spa Village. This Malay hair treatment ritual was traditionally practised by royal princesses who were known for their shiny, silky hair. It features coconut oil to encourage healthy hair growth, rice paddy stalks to help smooth hair and increase shine, and pandan leaves for its natural aromatic fragrance.

