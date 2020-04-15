Pamper Your Queens This Mother’s Day

Celebrating the women in your life may be a little more challenging this Mother’s Day, especially if your plan was to bring them out for a special treat. While you can still pamper your mother – and wife, if you’re a man reading this for ideas – by cooking her a meal, here are some Mother’s Day gifts you can get online, or from a physical shop once business resumes.
DIPTYQUE
Celebrate Mother’s Day with these floral scents! Mimosa, freesia, choisya, iris and geranium rosa have been paired with the emblematic colour of their flowers and foliage in these special-edition candles. They’re available to buy from 20th April, at RM309 each, from KENS Apothecary. Note that the delivery period has been extended between 5 and 10 working days.