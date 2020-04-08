PAMPER YOURSELF WITH THIS AT-HOME KIT

Is your skin acting up? We completely understand, as it’s impossible to schedule a facial session these days. CS12 has introduced a limited-edition kit priced at RM99 that includes seven products you can use to rejuvenate and treat your skin as if you’re at a salon!

This kit features two cleansers, the Hydro Milk Pre-Cleanse and Milky Cleanser for double-cleansing. This two-step process ensures you get every last bit of makeup, sunscreen and pollution residue off your face at the end of the day. After cleansing, give your skin a boost of hydration with The Calming Ampoule. This softens, moisturises and calms skin.

If you have extra time, pop on the CS12 Miracle Mask right after cleansing. Saturated with goodness, this mask gives a cooling effect and beats the heat! Lock in the benefits with a moisturiser afterwards.

CS12 offers three different moisturisers: Soothing Gel (for oily skin), Infinity Aqua Gel (for sensitive skin) or E-Moist Creme (for dry skin). Each of these will leave your skin feeling plump.

Don’t forget your eye area! Apply the 24K Gold Multi Eye-Solution, which lightens dark under-eye circles and helps with fine lines. Finally, complete your routine with a lightweight sunscreen: C-Correct 96 Sun Protect.

Remember that being indoors isn’t a reason to skip sun protection, as UVA rays do penetrate through glass.