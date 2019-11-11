Our Favourite SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Artworks

SK-II’s best-selling Facial Treatment Essence helps to bring out a natural glow by boosting skin’s hydration and smoothing out the signs of time. With this magical essence, you can say goodbye to fine lines and dry skin, no matter where’s you’re headed this coming holiday season.

One thing fans of the Facial Treatment Essence, also known affectionately as the ‘PITERA Essence’, look forward to are the limited-edition bottles featuring amazing artwork. The brand has worked with various popular artists, such as Karan Singh, to add some fun to its skincare staple. This festive season, SK-II is back with another design!

Popular Japanese artist, Fantasista Utamaro, adds to the bottle vibrancy, joy and energy with a touch of simplicity. Joining her on the journey of PITERA are imma, Japan’s first virtual human, actress and model Haruka Ayase, singer-songwriter Leah Dou, and supermodel Behati Prinsloo Levine. Together, they discover the making of SK-II’s Facial Treatment Essence with its innovative ingredient, PITERA. You can get the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Fantasista Utamaro Limited Edition 2019 at the brand’s counters, or visit the website for more info.

Here are two other designs that have caught our eye in the past!