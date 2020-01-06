One At-Home Beauty Device, Multiple Uses

It’s a thoughtfully created multitasking tool that’s able to deliver therapy to your hair, face and body, via a set of changeable conductors that work synergistically with complementing ageLOC Galvanic Spa products for salon-quality results.

For Facial Care Using The ageLOC Face Conductor:

ageLOC Galvanic Spa Facial Gels

Reduce appearances of ageing skin by treating your skin to these facial gels which work to revitalise tired skin. You’ll soon see visibly refreshed, soft and clean skin, thanks to ingredients like marigold, sea kelp and arginine.

ageLOC Galvanic Spa PowerMask

Boost skin’s hydration with this mask that’s made of biocellulose and infused with different

hydration blends together with charged moisture magnets. The blends consist of glycerine and hyaluronic acid for hydration, althaea rosea flower and caffeine for skin conditioning support, while the ageLOC blend reduces the appearance of ageing.

For Spot Correcting Using The ageLOC Spot Conductor:

Tru Face Line Corrector

Utilising key ingredients like peptides, centella asiatica and sweet almond extracts, this face gel targets

signs of ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles around the mouth, eyes and forehead then diminishes these signs for firmer and smoother skin.

For Body Care Using The Body Conductor:

ageLOC Body Shaping Gel

Fret not about your body shape as the ageLOC Body Shaping Gel is here to help you contour, firm and reduce the appearance of cellulite using special ingredients such laminaria digitata (brown algae) and

cocoa extract.

For Hair Care Using The Scalp Conductor:

ageLOC Nutriol Intensive Scalp & Hair Serum

This wonder serum provides you with a rejuvenating treatment that’s infused with red clover, peptide and protein blends and vitamin E. These ingredients deliver the right nutrients to help nourish, hydrate and strengthen the scalp and hair from the roots