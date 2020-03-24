Make Your Own Face Mask At Home With Melinda Looi

Face masks are now a rare commodity in Malaysia. The Ministry of Health has clarified that those without Covid-19 symptoms (or exposed to those with symptoms), and those not caring for the sick, not need wear masks when going out. Those on the front line, such as healthcare workers and the police, no doubt need it more than the general public. That said, it’s good to be cautious and wear a mask when doing grocery runs.

If you’d like to try making your own at home, using just basic supplies, fashion designer Melinda Looi has made two helpful IGTV videos to show you how.

She says, in her post:

Honestly if u have bought a lot of surgical masks, time to give to all front liners like doctors, nurses, guards, dispatch guys, and so on! Make or use reusable mask if u feel unsafe! BUT the front liners lives are at high risk! Help them. DONATE OUT YOUR MASKS! #bekind #beconsiderate.

Melinda also encourages making these masks and distributing them to those without one, such as the poor and mobility-challenged.