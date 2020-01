Chinese new year is just around the corner and we can’t help but notice cute designs that brands and designers are coming out with to celebrate this festive season! This year’s zodiac, rat, represents wisdom. Ranking first in the Chinese zodiac, people born with this zodiac is quick-witted, charming, and clever. In Chinese culture, they are also seen as a sign of wealth! So if this is your zodiac, or you just simply like the animal, grab these collectables while you can!