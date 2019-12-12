L’Oréal Malaysia Helps Women Build Better Lives Through Beauty

Education is key when it comes to empowering women. Based on that belief, L’Oréal Malaysia’s Beauty for a Better Life programme, which was first initiated in 2016 to contribute towards empowering young women in the country, recently had a graduation ceremony for its class of 2019 students. Twenty four women between the ages of 16 and 20 have graduated, and are now ready to make their mark in the beauty industry as certified hairdressers and makeup artists.

For 18-year-old Amisha a/p Rudin from Gua Musang, Kelantan, receiving the Best Performance Award was a huge surprise. “I never expected to be chosen – it’s an honour for me and I’m thankful for the opportunity given by L’Oreal to pursue my dream of becoming a professional hairstylist. After completing PT3, I moved to Melaka in search of better opportunities before being introduced to the Beauty for a Better Life programme. Throughout the programme, I gained lots of experience and made many new friends. Despite our background differences, I became very close with my classmates, which is something I’ve never felt elsewhere.” Currently interning at a beauty salon in Seputeh, Kuala Lumpur, Amisha hopes to continue working there after she graduates, and eventually in future, open her own salon in Kuala Lumpur.

Outstanding Performance Trainee Award recipient Ramapriya Ramarao, 20, from Selekoh, Perak, shared that her life has changed for the better since joining the Beauty for a Better Life programme. She loves drawing and started practicing mehendi (henna) on her sisters and mother since she was nine. Coming from a single parent family, she finished her SPM, and found out about the programme through a teacher at VTOC. Through Beauty for a Better Life, Ramapriya learned to become independent. Having secured a job even before graduation, she said she will put her skills to good use as a beautician and henna artist, transforming her passion into her career.

Present at the graduation ceremony was Deputy Minister of Women, Family & Community Development, Hannah Yeoh. She said the Beauty for a Better Life programme complemented the ministry’s efforts to develop underprivileged women by providing vocational training opportunities.

Yeoh also highlighted that the government can’t, or at least not on their own, to provide such vocational training unless they partnered with people who excelled in the industry such as L’Oréal to guide and mentor young women to find their place and remain connected in the marketplace.

During the graduation ceremony at the YWCA Vocational Training Opportunity Centre in Kuala Lumpur, the class of 2019 graduates put their skills to practice by providing haircuts and makeup to students from SOLS 24/7 Academy of Innovation, a non-profit organization that focuses on education and empowerment of underserved communities. They included teenagers who are going for job interviews and could do with professional hairstyling and makeup to help them look confident for the jobs they are seeking.

The Beauty for a Better Life programme provides women with high-quality, tuition-free training in the sectors of professional hairdressing and beauty care. Partnering with the National Council of Women’s Organisation (NCWO) through the YWCA Vocational Training Opportunity Centre (VTOC), it aims to educate young Malaysian women who do not have the opportunity to access decent education and to obtain a recognized certification in the field of hairdressing and beauty. Empowered with skills, these young women are able to gain motivation and self-respect, together with the means for professional integration into their respective communities.