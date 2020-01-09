Look Your Most Auspicious With These Chinese New Year Beauty Launches

You’ve got your Chinese New Year outfits sorted. Now, complete the look with these limited-edition beauty buys. We’re loving the pretty and adorable packaging! From keeping your skin well-hydrated to adding that extra pop of colour, glow and hair looking smooth and shiny, you’ll definitely be ready to soak in all the good vibes of this season.
Laneige BB Cushion – Whitening (No. 21) Limited Edition Bright New Year, RM165
The prefect on-the-go cushion foundation, carry this around with you for quick touch-ups. Its bright and smooth finish is due in part to hydro ion mineral water, which keeps skin from getting thirsty — a major plus during the hot spell that’s characteristic of CNY.