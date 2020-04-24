Look Video-Call Ready With These Glasses!

As most of us are confined to working from home, yet many haven’t thought about how you look on screen. If you are working remotely and hopping from one video conferencing and web meetings, it is still essential to look professional and alert on the screen. With this trendy optical eyewear, you can easily look sensible, professional and smart on-screen with your clients, stakeholders or colleagues.

For added protection, we recommend you opt for lenses that filter blue light. Sunlight is the main source of blue light, and being outdoors during daylight is where most of us get most of our exposure to it. But there are also many man-made, indoor sources of blue light, including fluorescent and LED lighting, flat-screen televisions and electronic devices. Blue light from computer screens and digital devices can decrease contrast leading to digital eye strain and continued exposure to blue light over time could lead to damaged retinal cells and an increase in macular degeneration. However, not all blue light is bad — in fact, it’s important for your health. Research has shown that high-energy visible light boosts alertness, helps memory and cognitive function and elevates mood.