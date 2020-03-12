Insanely Gorgeous Bangs For Every Face Shape

An easy way to add a breath of fresh air to your old look is to snip in bangs into your hairstyle. Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson have all hit refresh with artfully-shaped bangs. That said, it can be really frustrating when you’re not sure what type of bangs will suit your face shape.

Who needs bad hair days that go on till your hair grows out, right? We’ve come up with a list of our favourite bangs, as spotted on the celebrities who wore them best. There’s a look to suit every face shape!