Insanely Gorgeous Bangs For Every Face Shape

An easy way to add a breath of fresh air to your old look is to snip in bangs into your hairstyle. Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson have all hit refresh with artfully-shaped bangs. That said, it can be really frustrating when you’re not sure what type of bangs will suit your face shape.
Who needs bad hair days that go on till your hair grows out, right? We’ve come up with a list of our favourite bangs, as spotted on the celebrities who wore them best. There’s a look to suit every face shape!
Heart-Shaped Face: Wispy Fringe
Put a twist on those classic bangs when you have a heart-shaped face with a fringe that’s wispy and feminine. This will balance out your facial features by softening wide cheekbones and a sharp chin. It’s also an easy look to style up – either use a round angled brush or your fingers to style your bangs to the side.
We love this style on Reese Witherspoon because her bangs help balance her strong sharp chin perfectly. Her wispy fringe looks good on her, enhancing her prominent features well. There are some slight layers with choppy ends to give her look more definition.