How To Wear: Earth Tones

As seen on the runway of numerous fashion houses, you better believe that the retailers are going to be filled from end to end with apparels of these shades of brown! Plus, these colours are effortlessly cool to wear at any time of the year.

A question we frequently get: “How do I wear this colour without looking washed out?” The trick is to take a cue from the models on the runway (as seen in the picture above) and combine different tones. Add detail by paying attention to textures and silhouettes, such as layering a silk dress and a leather jacket — or donning something with fringe! Another key factor to nailing this look is to wear the right makeup — a red lipstick or coral-toned blush will liven up your complexion!

Here are some of our favourite nude garments and accessories you can pair together to create a seamless look: