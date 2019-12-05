Outfits To Wear With Giuseppe Zanotti For Neelofa Shoes

Giuseppe Zanotti, together with Neelofa, celebrated the official launch of the exclusive collection designed by the leading fashion Italian designer for the Malaysian fashion icon, at its boutique in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur last week. This is the first time Mr Zanotti has collaborated exclusively with a Southeast Asian celebrity – creating a limited collection that reflects her style and taste.

Two exclusive designs are the ‘Mirror Liza for Neelofa’ (on the left), wrapped in a silver/rose gold metallic leather, and the ‘Dazzling Liza for Neelofa’ (on the right), re-imagined in light blue suede encrusted with iridescent crystals.

These two styles, inspired by Neelofa’s unique style and forward-thinking fashion attitude, are now available exclusively at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur boutique. They retail at RM3,890 and RM9,790 respectively.

Scroll and swipe to see how we would style it!