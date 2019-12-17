How Hormones And Menopause Affect Our Skin

We usually link hormonal imbalances to acne. But menopause is also a time of hormonal changes, and this can affect our skin’s texture, elasticity, hydration level, and overall appearance.

[ comfort zone ] has created a formula which helps to address these concerns. Helena Holden, the international manager of [ comfort zone ], shares how two new additions to the Sublime range can help stop skin ageing and retain radiance, even through premenopause and menopause.

HW: How and why does menopause cause the skin to lose density and moisture?

Helena: Let’s start with the ‘why’. Basically, the main reason is the change in hormones, and in the female hormones especially. We know that hormones have specific functions throughout our lifetime, beginning at puberty when all the changes start taking place. And then if we think about the childbearing years, like in our 30s, basically they reach another stage in order to facilitate that. After that, they balance off for a little while, as nothing major is happening.

Towards the late 40s or 50s, the hormones go through a drop in production. This is what brings about all the different side effects that we start experiencing as menopause. It’s like a broken telephone game, and the message is not actually being relayed to the right places at the right time. So everything that was functioning ordinarily before, now starts to function in a slightly different way.

For this reason, the skin is not receiving the right input to naturally create elastin, hyaluronic acid, natural moisturizing factors, and et cetera. The results are seen as dryness and lack of density.

HW: How many per cent of collagen do women above 30 lose, compared to those in their 20s?

Helena: In the 20s and early 30s, collagen levels remain pretty stable. It’s after the age of 35 or 40 that it drops drastically – almost 50 per cent from your 40s onwards. However, I always say it’s very difficult to put a percentage or number to it, because everyone is different.

I think about it as, someone who has been living in Sweden, where there’s no harsh sun, but the climate is harsh in terms of the cold and rigidity. Then think about people living in the Southern hemisphere, such as the Australians, where they experience a lot of sun damage. People also age at different rates, and everyone’s life story is different. If there’s been a lot of trauma and problems, the skin’s gonna tell that story.

Lines and wrinkles can also be related to genetics. If you think about the cartilage in our joints, there’s no definite date as to when it starts wearing off. So generally, we can say that after 40, there is a definite drop in collagen levels.

HW: Why should women in their premenopausal phase start using the Sublime skincare range?

Helena: During premenopause, when women start noticing the change to their skin, and say ‘what I’m normally putting on my skin just doesn’t seem to be enough’, that’s when they should be stepping up their beauty routine a little more. They may decide to take on both main products from our Sublime Hormon-Aging range immediately, at the same time, or do it gradually. I’m an advocate for being gradual, because it’s kind of like a diet, where you bring in things when your body needs it.

HW: Can we use the Sublime range when undergoing aesthetic treatments? Will it cause any effects?

Helena: Absolutely. The one distinction I always make about sensitive skin is that if someone has true sensitive skin, meaning that they get red and blotchy all over, then they should ideally be on a line that is for sensitive skin, because it’ll have the right ingredients to treat that sensitivity.

However, I know it’s true that most people do come and say ‘I’ve got sensitive skin’. Most of the time, what’s happening is that their skin has become sensitized, maybe because of the lifestyle or environment, or through using too many products. In this case, where skin is not genetically sensitive, then I would say the Abyssinian oil and passion fruit oil in this range are really nice, soothing agents. The Sublime line will help to bring sensitized skin back to more of a neutral and balanced state.

If it’s genetically sensitive skin, then I would say think about a product line like Remedy from [ comfort zone ], which is better suited to skin sensitivity.

[ comfort zone ] Sublime Skim Hormon-Aging range

The Sublime Skin Hormon-Aging rage is formulated with chicory extract, a biotechnological marine extract and eco-sustainable maracuja oil, to replenish and redefine the skin. As for the Sublime Skin Hormon-aging Oil Cream, RM588, is also infused with nourishing ingredients such as abyssinian seed oil, shea butter and plant-based squalane from olive oil to treat extreme dryness, thinning and loss of density within the skin . Whereas the Sbublime Skin Homon-aging Oil Serum, RM588, contains eco-sustainable maracuja oil abstracted from passion fruit seeds to help cellular regeneration for smoother and softer skin.

