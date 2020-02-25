Hermès Has A New Beauty Line, Debuting 4th March!

The Hermès Beauty line is a collaborative creation, integrating the know-how that goes into Hermès jewellery, shoes, silks, and fragrances.

Our approach to beauty is fundamental. It is to reveal and highlight what is naturally there, with elegance, comfort and pleasure. I like the idea of Hermès as an intimate companion, revealing one’s deepest self. I associate Hermès’ beauty objects with self-fulfillment, with the colour of an individual’s personality. Pierre-Alexis Dumas, artistic director

This first foray into beauty begins with lipsticks: Rouge Hermès.

Assembled by hand, the lipsticks are refillable. The cases – lacquered, brushed and polished metal in black, white or permabrass gold – are, thus, made to last. Texture-wise, the lipsticks smoothly deposit colour in a single stroke, with a matte or satin finish reminiscent of the house’s Doblis and Box leathers.

They come in 24 sophisticated hues, inspired by the colour references of Hermès’ silks (75,000 shades) and leather (900 shades). Drawing from this near-infinite resource, Rouge Hermès will be accompanied by a twice-yearly limited edition of three colours.

All lipsticks sit nestled in a miniature version of the house’s famous orange box. A lip care balm, Poppy lip shine, universal lip pencil, and lip brush in lacquered wood are also part of the launch.

Rounding up the assortment is a collection of leather accessories: cases and a moon mirror, designed for on-the-go makeup application.

Excited? You don’t have to wait long! The Rouge Hermès collection will be available in Malaysia from 4th March, at Parkson Pavilion. Be among the first 100 customers and you’ll receive a surprise gift. No word yet on how much the lipsticks will cost locally, but they are expected to retail at US$67.

With new products added every six months, Hermès Beauty will eventually become a complete makeup line.