Here’s How To Have Radiant Skin Every Day

CS12 Infinity Aqua Essence

An intensely hydrating essence that feels comfortable to the touch, the Infinity Aqua Essence is formulated especially to meet the unique needs of easily sensitised skin. Using the aquaporin delivery method, the Essence works to accelerate moisture circulation deep within the skin’s layers by continuously introducing moisture on the surface, thus giving it a boost of nourishment. Skin-soothing ingredients such as ginkgo biloba leaf extract, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera leaf extract and tocopheryl acetate come together to calm redness and irritation, while repairing skin cells damaged by free radicals. Apply at bedtime every night and wake up with a glowing and visibly rested complexion in the morning!

CS12 Infinity Aqua Care

Infinity Aqua Care perfectly complements the Infinity Aqua Essence in targeting skin sensitivity. It’s a water-based moisturizer with a light texture and cooling sensation to help calm inflammation and keep the skin hydrated. This is made possible by an aquaporin delivery technology that disperses moisture circulation to the skin’s deepest layers as the surface is continuously infused with moisture. Active ingredients such as aloe barbadensis leaf juice, gingko biloba leaf extract and hyaluronic acid work in sync to provide an intense burst of hydration, repair free radical damage and improve skin elasticity.

Tip: Apply a generous amount at bedtime as a sleeping mask to rejuvenate your skin with a blast of moisture.

CS12 The Calming Ampoule

The perfect antidote for hypersensitive skin, The Calming Ampoule is presented in a box of seven bottles with an accompanying dropper. A concentrated version of the Infinity Aqua Essence, The Calming Ampoule’s signature patented calming formula helps to bring softness and lasting comfort to the delicate condition of sensitised skin. Containing hyaluronic acid, witch hazel leaf extract, cowslip extract, veronica officinalis extract and beta glucan, this ampoule provides the ultimate moisturising care and protection from inflammation.

