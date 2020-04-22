Her World Picks: 10 Baju Raya We Love This Year

Ramadan is just around the corner and we can’t help but think about Raya as well! With online shopping made easy these days, you can get our top baju raya picks via e-commerce platforms or by messaging the brand’s social media account.
Wynka
Debuting their first-ever Raya collection, this Borneo-based brand infuses eccentric feminine into classic Raya favourites and celebrates women and love. Wynka celebrates this Raya with bold and flamboyant colours, a mash of strong vibrant colours that are sophisticated with key details that include ruched tops, tropical flower prints on silk, and asymmetrical ruffles. Our favourites are ‘Naddy‘ and ‘Fazura‘! Also, for every piece sold, 10% of the profits will go to S.O.S Kids — an organisation that helps critically sick children and their families as well as create public awareness with regards to the less fortunate.