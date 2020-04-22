Her World Picks: 10 Baju Raya We Love This Year

Wynka

Debuting their first-ever Raya collection, this Borneo-based brand infuses eccentric feminine into classic Raya favourites and celebrates women and love. Wynka celebrates this Raya with bold and flamboyant colours, a mash of strong vibrant colours that are sophisticated with key details that include ruched tops, tropical flower prints on silk, and asymmetrical ruffles. Our favourites are ‘Naddy‘ and ‘Fazura‘! Also, for every piece sold, 10% of the profits will go to S.O.S Kids — an organisation that helps critically sick children and their families as well as create public awareness with regards to the less fortunate.