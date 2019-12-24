Hair-Washing Myths And What They Actually Mean

Think you’ve got it figured out when it comes to looking after your locks? Think again! We debunk some of those hair-washing myths and set the record straight.

When did washing your hair become so complicated? In the past, we shampooed and conditioned and that was it. But now there’s a whole new set of hair-washing rules that can leave you feeling a little confused.

Myth 1: You shouldn’t wash your hair every day

Truth: Over washing is the problem. Using harsh foaming cleansers on your scalp every day can cause dryness and irritation. Ideally, it’s best to shampoo once every day or two. If you work up a sweat in the gym every day, then it’s probably a good idea to shampoo every day.

Myth 2: Rinsing with cold water makes your hair shinier

Truth: Our hair strands open with heat and close with the cold, so the effect of icy water seals the cuticle shut and makes it shiny. It’s worth trying if you can handle the cool temperature. If you can’t, experiment with apple cider vinegar. Mix one part vinegar with three parts water. The acidity from both of these polishes hair and minimises frizz for a shinier finish, but as with anything DIY, always test out on a small section first just in case.

Myth 3: It’s healthier not to shampoo

Truth: Hair can’t cleanse itself, so you need to shampoo with good quality products. The no ’poo theory is based on the idea that we wash our hair too frequently, disturbing the microbiome of our scalp. However, water alone is not enough to remove dirt and grime.

Myth 4: Don’t use conditioner on your roots

Truth: It’s not a one-size-fits-all. Conditioner contains heavy moisturising ingredients that weigh down fine hair and worsen the problem for oily hair. So only apply it to the ends. However, severely dry hair and scalp will benefit from conditioning all over – just remember to rinse well.