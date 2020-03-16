Hair Review: COCOdry Bar

Need a quick pick-me-up? Have an event to get to? You have to try this first-ever dry bar in Malaysia that offer styling services for all women and men!

COCOdry_FB-4s Located at the heart of Bangsar COCOdry_FB-21s Unique set up that allows interaction with your girls! COCOdry_FB-16s This dry bar also offers a private room

Whether you are opting for a simple blowout, a classy updo or fun braids, ‘The Hustler’ will get you ready in less than 45 minutes — perfect if you are in-between appointments and is looking to kill some time. But if you are super tight on schedule and have clean dry hair, they also offer a styling service that will get you out and about in 20 minutes. I, luckily, wasn’t in a huge rush so I was able to try out ‘Tai Tai Life’, a scalp and shoulder massage — a great pick-me-up to unwind and relieve stress before proceeding with shampoo and hair mask. COCOdry bar only uses eco-friendly products too, which left my hair soft and shiny.

A private room is also available if you’re not a fan of being in public or simply just shy. Aside from hair styling, hijab styling is also available! The best thing about going to a dry bar instead of a salon? The absent pressure of having to cut your hair off where you end up spending more time and money than you intend to at a salon — I know I have! Now, the final verdict: would I go back to this dry bar? Honestly, yes! The price of their services is affordable, hairstylists are friendly and experienced and I really like the whole ambience.

Check out COCOdry Bar lookbook and visit them at No. 8, Jalan Telawi 3, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur. Book your appointment here.