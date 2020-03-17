Celebrate The Beauty Of Inclusion With Bijou Karman x Fossil Capsule Collection

In conjunction with International Women’s Day 2020, Fossil has collaborated with the esteemed illustrator, Bijou Karman, on a very special collection. Known for her love of bold prints and bright colours, Bijou’s renowned portraits are inspired by women from around the world – representing varying ideas of beauty and design.

25% of proceeds from the Bijou Karman x Fossil Collection will benefit Girl Rising, a global nonprofit working for girls’ education and equality. The organisation works with partners around the world to provide tools and resources that build girls’ confidence. They also actively engage the community – boys, parents, teachers and leaders – to stand up for girls and eliminate gender discrimination.

Join Bijou Karman, Fossil and Girl Rising in improving the lives of young women and girls around the world.

FSL3465077 Bijou Karman x Fossil FSL3277158-C Limited Edition Curator Series Kalya Three-Hand Purple Leather Watch, RM549 FSL3277158-C Limited Edition Curator Series Kalya Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch, RM549 FSL3277158-C Limited Edition Curator Series Kalya Three-Hand Black Leather Watch, RM549 FSL3277158-C Limited Edition Curator Series Kalya Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch, RM549 FSL3277520-B Women's Day Light Sage Acetate Drop Earrings FSL3277520-B Women's Day Multi-Colored Acetate Drop Earrings

Support the cause by picking up pieces from this fun (and meaningful) collection at Fossil stores in Pavilion KL, Suria KLCC, Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall, One Utama, The Gardens, Empire Shopping Gallery, IOI City Mall, Setia City Mall, Sunway Putra Mall, Gurney Plaza, Komtar Mall, East Coast Mall, Imago Shopping Mall, AEON Mall Station 18, AEON Mall Klebang, and AEON Mall Tebrau.

