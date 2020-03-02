Enhance Your Natural Beauty At Monette Ansley

Today, more women are turning to aesthetic treatments to refresh and rejuvenate their appearance, but choosing the correct treatment for your needs requires guidance to ensure proven results. Monette Ansley, a certified flagship aesthetic clinic led by Dr Adam Tan, specialises in minimally invasive aesthetic treatments within the field of aesthetic medicine and anti-ageing. The centre prides itself in providing treatments that help enhance one’s appearance yet still preserve their natural beauty.

Transform your skin

Worry not about pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles or acne scars that need your attention. At Monette Ansley, treatments such as PICO Laser and Infini RF, both non-invasive procedures, can help treat the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Other treatments such as V-Line Lifting Facial and Medical Detox Therapy are said to help rejuvenate your skin with the correct treatment to give it a beautiful glow and radiance.

If you’re concerned about signs of ageing, Sculptra is an FDA-approved injectable that stimulates your skin’s own natural collagen production for results that can last longer than any other hyaluronic acid derma filler. Sculptra is reputed to be 100 per cent safe and effective and is administered by Dr Adam, a Ministry of Health-certified aesthetic doctor.

Bodacious body

Aesthetic treatments can help keep your body in tip-top shape. At Monette Ansley, the non-invasive fat freezing treatment would be an option to try as the machine used helps to break down fat under your skin in order to shape your body without the need for surgery. Other services available include treatments such as Laser Hair and Mole Removal that utilise the best technologies available. This is to ensure that procedures are done quickly and efficiently with minimum down time.

For enquiries, call 03-7620 0888 or WhatsApp 016-729 1888. Follow Monette Ansley on Facebook and Instagram. Location: PG-13, Tropicana Avenue, Persiaran Tropicana, 47410 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

This article is brought to you by Monette Ansley.