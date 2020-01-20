A Must-Have Watch For Divers

Epson has recently introduced its new waterproof atmospheric professional diving watches, the Diver model (RE-AU0301B) that comprises of four models in the same case design. This watch’s hands and hour markers placed on a spacious dial in a contrasting backdrop result in easy readability anytime, anywhere. The indexes are filled with a higher volume of luminous paint to enhance brightness and ensure high visibility, even in deep-sea specs or during night dives. Aside from being IOS-compliant watches that are waterproof for up to 200 meters, there’s also a power reserve indicator placed at the 12 o’clock position.

Another favourite feature of ours about this watch is the adjustable clasp extension makes it easy to adjust the strap size when wearing a wet suit! These watches are priced from RM3,300 to RM3,950. Orient Star timepieces are available at Solar Time retail shops, Orient Boutique, and all fine watch retailers nationwide.