A Modern Approach To Ancient Beauty Rituals With Joon

HW: How do you modernise ancient Persian beauty rituals into your products?

ST: Growing up, my brother and I spent summers with my grandparents in Iran. My grandpa exported Persian spices, like saffron, all over Europe. My grandmother used those very same ingredients not only in her cooking, but also in her beauty rituals. However, it wasn’t only my grandmother who used those ingredients; they were used by generations of women before her. So, through her, my brother and I saw firsthand that these ingredients were not only great for consumption but also capable of creating wonderful beauty products. Years later, we used many of those same ingredients and formulas in my father’s haircare laboratory. That’s how Joon was born.

HW: So, these family traditions inspired you to develop your own range of hair care products?

ST: We grew up around my father who owned a chain of salons in the U.S. and as he was opening up more salons, he realized he was unhappy with the products he sold in his salons. They had harmful ingredients or did not work as they promised they would. So, he opened up his own hair care laboratory where he began to make his own hair care products. My brother and I grew up in this salon industry. The decision to begin the line really started when I saw that there was a need in the market. There were so many hair products, but none of them seemed meant for girls who looked like me. In fact, there were many girls left out – Middle Eastern, Asian, Latina – who I wanted to include in the conversation, so I created Joon.

HW: Ingredients like saffron, pistachio and rose are widely used in Joon products. What was their role in ancient beauty?

ST: All of those ingredients have been used for thousands of years throughout Persia and the Middle East. Saffron was used in cosmetics, fragrance, food, and even as a dye. Rose has long been used to smooth and soften the hair and skin, long before it became a worldwide beauty trend. Pistachio contains vitamin E and Omega-3, so both consumption and topical application will give you very moisturized, healthy hair and skin.