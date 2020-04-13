9 New Beauty Heroes At Sephora You Have To Try

TATCHA

This brand draws inspiration from Japan’s approach to beauty, passed down through generations. The foundation of any Tatcha product is Hadasei-3™, a trinity of anti-ageing superfoods taken from the Japanese diet, and the basis for the original geisha beauty rituals: green tea, rice and algae. The Liquid Silk Canvas is a weightless and oil-free liquid skincare primer that imparts a fresh satin finish. Infused with three silk extracts — Fibroin, Sericin and Silk Powder — it shields skin from pollutants, nourishes, minimizes clogged pores, and helps make-up last longer. Think: a flawless base.