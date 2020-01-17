6 Amazing Attractions of Sephora Fahrenheit 88, Malaysia’s Largest

Sephora Fahrenheit 88 opens to the public on 18th January. It’s located right right in the heart of KL, at Bukit Bintang, just a few few steps away from Sephora’s very first store in Malaysia.

Ahead of this new flagship’s opening day, we got to drop by the spacious 17,000 sq ft ‘Beauty Playground’ for a sneak peek.

Here’s what you can look forward to…

New brands exclusive to this store

Of the over 100 brands you can shop for, you’ll find some that you can only get here. These are the much-awaited cult beauty favourites: Drunk Elephant and Tatcha. Drunk Elephant has built a reputation around carefully formulated, ‘clean’ skincare containing trendy active ingredients. Tatcha, meanwhile, takes inspiration from centuries-old skincare routines of the geisha – packaged gorgeously for today’s consumers.

You’ll also find luxury brands that were previously not in Sephora: Bobbi Brown, La Mer, SK-II, Sulwhasoo, Aerin, and Maison Margiela.