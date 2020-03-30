Navigation

5 Websites To Shop For Workout Gear With Express Delivery

Keep mind and body healthy while staying home!
Fashion & Beauty
Her World
March 30, 2020
By Nadhirah Othman

Bored Johnny Depp GIF

Source: GIPHY

Working from home is tough for a lot of people because there are just so many distractions – we completely understand! To help with productivity, why not start – or end, whichever works best for you! – your day with a home workout! Don’t have the right gear to kick-start your fitness routine? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Here are some of our favourite sites with express delivery.

1 of 5

Nike

From performance to lifestyle garments, shoes and accessories, Nike offers both standard and express delivery options that take 4 to 10 working days to arrive. The returns period has also been extended from 30 to 60 days.

Try this: Nike Swoosh 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra

1 of 5

More Related Stories