5 Ways To Style The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

This holiday season, the iconic Nike Air Force 1 gives a new, fresh spin to the classic silhouette. Inspired by the idea of emphasizing women as a force of change, the Nike AF-1 Shadow boldly pushes the foundational elements of excellence and distinction to the forefront, characterized by double design details and layered pieces – continually shifting the paradigm of what it means to celebrate Nike classics. It also features a higher mid-sole that provides a modern lift and core-outed outsole, making the shoe lighter and more comfortable.

The Nike AF-1 Shadow is currently available on Nike.com at the price of RM455.