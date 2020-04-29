5 Fashion Books We Love

The Woman I Wanted to Be by Diane Von Furstenberg

One of the most influential, admired, and innovative women of our time: fashion designer, philanthropist, wife, mother, and grandmother Diane von Furstenberg offers a book that reflects on her extraordinary life. The narrative spans across her childhood in Brussels, her days as a young, jet-setting princess, and the creation of the dress that came to symbolize independence and power for an entire generation of women. With remarkable honesty and wisdom, Diane mines the rich territory of what it means to be a woman. She opens up about her family and career, overcoming cancer, building a global brand, and devoting herself to empowering other women.

